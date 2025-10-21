Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity receives $12,500 grant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity has received a $12,500 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation to support the building of affordable homes.

Pikes Peak Habitat is a nonprofit organization that helps provide affordable homes for workforce families in El Paso County, having partnered with 325 families since 1986.

“Safe and stable housing helps children, families and communities thrive. Working with Pikes Peak Habitat to create access to affordable housing is an investment that will benefit generations to come,” said Marcia Romero, community affairs manager at U.S. Bank.

According to Pikes Peak Habitat, this grant will provide resources to continue building and expanding their programs in the community.

For more information about Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and its programs, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.