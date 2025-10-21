Cleanup underway after devastating floods in southwest Colorado

ARCHULETA AND LA PLATA COUNTIES, Colo. (KRDO) - Now that evacuees are back in their homes, cleanup efforts are underway in La Plata and Archuleta Counties following the massive flooding that damaged over 100 homes earlier this month.

Over the weekend, Colorado lawmakers, the American Red Cross, and Colorado Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (COVOAD) arrived to help families recovering from the destruction caused by the Vallecito and San Juan floods. Volunteers are helping with property cleanup, muck-outs of homes, and debris disposal. They're also providing water and water test kits.

Rep. Jeff Hurd, who represents Colorado's 3rd District, visited both counties over the weekend, saying: The damage is serious, but so is the resolve of the people here. Grateful to every first responder, volunteer, and neighbor helping communities recover and rebuild.

In Archuleta County, officials are still assessing damage from the floods. County Sheriff Mike Le Roux and Archuleta County Assessor Johanna Elliott flew over parts of the county last week to document damage. On Sunday, they went out again with Rep. Hurd.

In La Plata County, the La Plata County Building Department assessed every home in the area and determined that they were all safe to enter. However, many families still can't stay at home due to a lack of water, submerged septic systems, or other general damage.

Officials in La Plata County estimate 90 homes are damaged. According to the county, the damage currently stands at:

149 homes in part of the worst-hit area of the 390 homes evacuated on October 11 have been inspected so far. Most had driveway and landscape damage.

40 had flood water in the crawl space, but not higher.

3 homes had major damage, which under FEMA regulations means that water was higher than the electrical outlets in the house

20 homes had “minor water damage” inside the house, which, under FEMA regulations, means water was inside the home, but below electrical outlets.

Two homes were destroyed to keep them from collapsing into Vallecito Creek on Sunday, October 12.

Airbnb has also joined the relief effort, partnering with Mile High United Way to provide free emergency housing for people displaced by the floods. Through Airbnb.org, donors can help fund temporary stays for flood victims - with 100% of contributions going directly toward emergency housing. Airbnb hosts can participate by offering discounted stays to those in need.

Anyone seeking assistance or looking for more information on available resources can call or text 211 or visit the 211 Colorado website.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.