Two dead after small plane crashes at Erie Airport

ERIE, Colo. (KRDO) – Two people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed near the Erie Municipal Airport on Sunday afternoon, the Erie Police Department said.

The plane crashed just east of the airport's runway at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. Multiple crews were sent to the scene, including Mountain View Fire Rescue, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Shortly after, Erie police shared in an update that there were no survivors in the crash. Police say the two people inside the plane were not Colorado residents, but their names or any other information about them have not yet been released.

The FAA and NTSB are now conducting a full investigation into the crash; police say the Erie Airport remains closed for the time being as they investigate.

