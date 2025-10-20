Making America’s clothes, zombie invasion, alleviating chronic constipation: Check out the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Feeling backed up? New dietary guidelines suggest kiwis could be a natural remedy for chronic constipation. Find out how often to add them to your plate.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Made in Guatemala’

What happens inside garment factories, known as “maquilas” throughout Central America, is largely hidden from public view. Now, workers are stepping forward to reveal the brutal reality behind making clothes for major US brands.

2️⃣ Heartbreaking choice

Sam Kangethe felt burdened by fears he could be abruptly deported to an unfamiliar country. So, he quit his job and spent five months planning, packing and saying goodbye to his family in Michigan. Then he self-deported to Kenya.

3️⃣ A consistent workforce

Mass production in America isn’t easy, but a business born in the Gilded Age could help shape its future. This 150-year-old New York City company offers a rare look at how domestic producers can survive.

4️⃣ Groundbreaking discovery

At the center of our galaxy, there’s a mysterious glow given off by gamma rays that has puzzled scientists for almost two decades. They now think it could be coming from dark matter.

5️⃣ ‘The Land of Sweet Forever’

For much of Harper Lee’s life, “To Kill a Mockingbird” stood alone as her only major work. That was until eight short stories were recently discovered in her apartment, now set to be published as a collection.

Watch this

🧟 Dead-icated: Mexico City resembled a horror film set as thousands shuffled through its streets for the annual Zombie Walk — an eerie tradition born in California in 2001 that’s now gone global.

Top headlines

Check this out

🥖 What is bread? You likely don’t have to think for long, and whether you’re hungry for a slice of San Francisco sourdough or craving some tortillas, what you imagine says a lot about where you’re from. Take a look at the 50 best kinds from around the world.

Quiz time

💎 Which one of these treasures has been recovered from the Louvre’s brazen daytime heist?

A. An emerald necklace and earrings

B. A diamond bow brooch

C. An ornate gold crown

D. A sapphire diadem

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Nearly half a million women have left their jobs so far this year. Here’s why, in their own words

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The thieves dropped or left behind one item – the crown of Empress Eugénie, the wife of Napoleon III.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Meghan Pryce.