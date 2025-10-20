Federal shutdown threatens SNAP benefits for Coloradans, Salvation Army sees increased need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- As the U.S. enters the 20th day of the federal government shutdown, Colorado's Governor warns that the SNAP food assistance program may end by Nov. 1. Meanwhile, staff at the Colorado Springs Salvation Army report witnessing the shutdown's effects already.

Salvation Army staff says just last week, 15 new veteran families showed up seeking food and support. In addition to that, they've also logged an 18% increase in calls for utilities assistance over the past weeks.

"When we see that kind of increase, we know we want to be prepared. We wanna help meet the need. We love just being the middle man to pass on from the generosity of people who care about their neighbors and just do that in a gracious and humble way and with dignity," said Major Nancy Ball at the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs.

Now add that to the warning from the governor’s office that roughly 600,000 Coloradans could lose SNAP benefits if funding isn’t restored by Nov. 1.

SNAP is a federal program that helps people and families buy groceries.

In Colorado, the governor’s office says the state receives about $120 million a month in SNAP funding. However, with the federal budget impasse and shutdown in effect, officials warn that Colorado cannot load EBT cards if the funding stops, placing hundreds of thousands of households at risk.

Ball tells KRDO13 they are going to be as prepared as they can for people who may never have expected needing assistance.

The Salvation Army reminds the community that its food pantry is completely free for those in need.

