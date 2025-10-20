Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The NFL has suspended Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw for one game following unsportsmanlike conduct towards a ref on Sunday, according to our partners at 9News.

The move means that Greenlaw will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL says Greenlaw "chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field."

Greenlaw has three days to appeal the decision, our partners at 9News report.

