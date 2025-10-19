Skip to Content
Louvre in Paris closed for day following robbery as museum opened

By
today at 3:25 AM
Published 3:42 AM

By Caitlin Danaher, Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — The Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum in Paris, France, has closed on Sunday following a robbery.

Minister of Culture Rachida Dati said the robbery took place on Sunday morning as the museum opened.

“No injuries were reported. I am on site alongside museum staff and the police. Investigations are ongoing,” Dati said in a post on X.

The museum, which houses world-famous artworks including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, said it would remain closed due to “exceptional reasons.”

It is not yet known what, if anything, was stolen from the museum.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

