Gen Z protesters toppled Madagascar’s president. Should other African leaders worry?

(CNN) — This week, the military in Madagascar grabbed power as youth-led protests escalated, forcing President Andry Rajoelina to flee.

The scenario was a familiar one for Rajoelina, 51, a former DJ, who was initially brought to power by the military in 2009 after another youth-driven uprising sent his predecessor into exile.

Events in Madagascar reflect a broader trend of similar protests in recent years, impacting countries across Africa, Asia and South America.

Although the protests differ in their specific causes, they share a common characteristic: they are primarily led by Generation Z (people born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s), who are voicing their dissatisfaction with their governments.

Technology is also a common feature of the protests, which are organized and mobilized through social media.

In Nepal, a Gen Z movement fuelled by outrage over a social media ban, government corruption and limited economic opportunities led to the ousting of the prime minister in September.

This followed a similar change in Bangladesh in 2024. The Bangladeshi ‘Gen Z revolution’ involved weeks of intense protests, predominantly led by students, and resulted in the ousting of the nation’s long-serving leader Sheikh Hasina.

Likewise, in 2022, youth protesters in Sri Lanka also succeeded in toppling the ruling regime.

For Madagascar’s Gen Z, removing their president was a priority. However, while Bangladeshis saw a Nobel Peace Prize winner replace Hasina, Madagascar’s president was replaced by the military – meaning the country’s youth may have to wait for their choice of leader.

Madagascar is now under the control of Michael Randrianirina, the commander of a powerful army unit that previously supported Rajoelina’s rise to power.

A spokesperson for the movement, Elliot Randriamandrato, told news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) that “the past few weeks are a half-victory, the real struggle begins now.”

But he believes Rajoelina’s removal was expedited by the military’s involvement.

“People need to understand that one couldn’t have happened without the other,” Randriamandrato told AFP. “Just the military, it wouldn’t have been possible. Just us, it would’ve taken months, even though we were ready for that. The turning point came from the convergence of both.”

‘African leaders should be wary’

The question now is whether what happened in Madagascar will be repeated elsewhere on the continent.

Young people in Africa have been increasingly vocal, calling for major reforms amid growing unrest. The continent has the world’s youngest population.

In North Africa, young Moroccans have coalesced under the banner of the “GenZ 212” movement, named after the nation’s international dialling code.

They are critical of the Moroccan government’s priorities, faulting authorities for investments in sports infrastructure which they say overshadow healthcare and education. Recent demonstrations have led to deadly confrontations and reports of police violence.

In East Africa, Kenya witnessed protests stemming from a contentious finance bill that raised taxes during a cost-of-living crisis. These grievances have morphed into calls for regime change, with numerous fatalities reported.

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate from Nigeria and a public policy expert, told CNN that these movements signify a growing consciousness among young people of their political power.

Moghalu warns that “underperforming African leaders should be very wary.”

Rajoelina’s removal might rejuvenate protest movements that have lost momentum across the continent, according to Swikani Ncube, a lecturer at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.

Mass protests in Kenya have not occurred since July. Similarly, a youth uprising in Mozambique, following a disputed election last year, has been suppressed.

“Where these (protests) had died down, the perceived successes of the youth in Madagascar may serve as a reference point for those who were either losing steam or simply second-guessing their intentions to embark on sustained protests,” Ncube told CNN.

Resistance from African Leaders

As youth protests grow stronger, African governments, particularly those that are military-led, are unlikely to surrender their positions without a fight. Even civilian-led administrations have proven survival skills.

In Kenya, President William Ruto, facing increasing pressure to resign, dared his critics to oust him from office before the next elections in 2027.

“I want to tell those characters giving us lectures that they can change this administration using violence and unlawful means before 2027, let them try,” he said in July, in response to violent demonstrations.

In neighboring Uganda, protests inspired by demonstrations in Kenya took place last year, organized by young people denouncing government corruption. During these protests, dozens of activists were arrested.

President Yoweri Museveni, 81, has ruled Uganda with an iron fist for nearly four decades. He warned earlier that demonstrators were “playing with fire.”

Museveni plans to run for a seventh term in office next year, but he faces a potential challenge from Bobi Wine, the country’s main opposition leader who is 43 years old. Wine has experienced multiple arrests by Ugandan security forces over the years.

In Madagascar, Rajoelina has shown no signs of relinquishing power following his removal. Although he’s in exile, he hasn’t formally resigned and calls his ousting a coup.

What’s wrong with governance in Africa?

Africa is no stranger to coups or swift changes in government. Security remains a major challenge, with the Sahel – a region stretching from Senegal to Sudan – accounting for more than half the terror-related deaths worldwide.

More broadly, populations have been frustrated by their leaders’ inability to tackle corruption or deliver much-needed jobs and services.

“The failure of governance in Africa is the most important challenge facing the continent, and it’s very deep-rooted,” said Moghalu.

What makes the Gen Z movement so dangerous to African leaders is that the continent is home to some of the world’s poorest countries, and unemployment is rampant, particularly among young people who make up over half of the population.

Although the demands of young people vary across the continent, Moghalu highlighted a common thread: “Their decision to vent their frustration (on issues plaguing the continent) and take action, rather than bottle it up.”

If these challenges persist, youth-led uprisings are likely to become a regular occurrence in Africa, he warned.

“The Gen Z are an impatient and assertive generation. And the rise of technology makes it easier for them to mobilize.”

