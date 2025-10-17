Trump asks Supreme Court to OK National Guard deployment in Chicago

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The erupting legal fight over President Donald Trump’s authority to deploy the National Guard to Democratic-led cities landed at the Supreme Court on Friday, setting up a showdown over presidential power at a moment when the administration is attempting to move troops into Chicago and other cities.

The emergency appeal follows a series of decisions from lower federal courts, temporarily blocking the administration’s efforts on the grounds that Trump vastly overstated the need for federalizing the National Guard.

Trump filed the emergency appeal at the Supreme Court in a case involving his effort to deploy the guard to Chicago. In the appeal, the administration said a lower court order blocking that effort “improperly impinges on the president’s authority and needlessly endangers federal personnel and property.”

The litigation puts the controversy before a Supreme Court that has rarely ruled on such deployments – but that has often deferred to the president on matters of security and defining what constitutes a national emergency.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.