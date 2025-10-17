Pueblo County Coroner cancels Halloween event after public outcry amid funeral home investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has canceled its upcoming Halloween event after facing public backlash over its timing, with the event coming just months after a gruesome discovery at a funeral home owned by the former coroner.

On Wednesday, Pueblo County posted an invitation on Facebook in a now-deleted post, inviting community members to a family-friendly "Trick-or-Treat" event on Halloween night at the coroner's office on North Santa Fe Avenue. "Come be spooky with us!" the invitation read in part.

Though the event was intended as a lighthearted community gathering, many in the community were quick to voice outrage online, questioning the coroner's decision to host a Halloween celebration while Davis Mortuary – the private funeral home owned by former coroner Brian Cotter – remains under criminal investigation.

In August, 13 Investigates was the first to break that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had uncovered a chilling scene inside Davis Mortuary when, during a routine inspection, authorities located 24 decomposing bodies, along with multiple containers of bones and containers of "probable human tissue."

Brian Cotter, who co-owned the mortuary with his brother Chris, resigned from his role as Pueblo County Coroner shortly after the investigation began, stepping down effective Sept. 2.

To read all of KRDO13's coverage on the investigation into Davis Mortuary, click here.

Now under new leadership, the coroner’s office is working to restore public trust. In a statement released Thursday, current interim coroner Dr. Greg Grahek announced the cancellation of the Halloween event, acknowledging the community’s discomfort.

"Our intent was simply to provide a safe, family-friendly opportunity for children and families to enjoy the holiday together, as we had provided in the past. It has become clear, however, that the event was not well received by some members of the community. We recognize and respect those concerns, and as such, we have decided to cancel the event," the statement read in part.

Grahek also apologized for any "discomfort or misunderstanding" the event may have caused, and said his office appreciated the community's feedback and engagement.

