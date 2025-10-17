Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon says there is ‘no reason’ a woman can’t become an NBA head coach

By Ben Church, Don Riddell, CNN

(CNN) — Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon sees no reason why a woman can’t lead an NBA team in her lifetime but told CNN Sports that it would take a “whole lot” to pull her away from her current role.

Her comments come after Dawn Staley, the long-time head coach of the South Carolina women’s basketball team, said she doesn’t believe there will be a female head coach in the NBA during her lifetime.

Staley, who recently interviewed to be head coach of the New York Knicks, also suggested that the NBA isn’t ready to have a woman lead an organization.

But Hammon, who recently led the Aces to yet another WNBA championship on October 10, is more optimistic, while acknowledging there needs to be more growth in the game.

“I think it could happen in our lifetime,” Hammon said to CNN Sports.

“There is really not a good reason why it hasn’t happened already. I think there are qualified women that could coach in the NBA, it’s just the matter of getting that opportunity.”

Hammon, a six-time WNBA All-Star in her 16-year playing career, is one of the female head coaches that many believe could make the transition to the NBA given her incredible record in the game.

She has now guided Las Vegas to three championships in the past four years after making history as the first full-time female assistant coach in NBA history by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

NBA experience

During her time in San Antonio, Hammon became the first woman to lead an NBA team as a head coach during the regular season, when she took over for Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich after he was ejected during a game.

She has since said she’s interviewed for several head coaching positions in the league.

“When I was in the NBA, in some ways I thought it could happen right away and then in other ways, I thought this is 20 to 30 years from happening,” she added.

“If men can lead women, there is no reason why women can’t lead men. Just because it hasn’t been done, doesn’t mean it can’t be done.

“At the end of the day, this is basketball. People follow great characters and great leadership. People follow people that they know can help them.

“In my experience with the NBA, the players were always great. It’s the higher-ups, that are the decision-makers, that have more of an issue of maybe taking directions from a woman.”

When asked whether she would be interested in taking a head coaching job in the NBA, Hammon said she was very happy with the Aces.

The 48-year-old has helped create the league’s latest dynasty – a term she’s reluctant to fully accept – and is very content with life in Sin City.

However, she said she would take calls if NBA teams wanted to speak.

“We’ve been building something now for four years,” she said about her time with the Aces. “I love winning, I love the city of Las Vegas and my bosses that I answer to.

“I’ll take calls, but it would take a whole lot to pull me from here.”

Dynasty building

Hammon has been enjoying yet another title celebration this week after Las Las Vegas’ most recent triumph.

The Aces secured the third championship in franchise history with a 97-86 win over the Phoenix Mercury last week to sweep the Finals.

With celebrations down the famed Vegas Strip set for Friday, Hammon is relishing in what she called the hardest championship to win.

The start of the 2025 season was a grueling one for the Aces, who began the year 14-14 before winning their last 16 regular season games.

“It hits a little different this year, just the journey and the routes that we had to go through. It was tough. It’s that more rewarding,” she added.

“We fell short last year, I think everybody had to retool a little bit, reroute, gameplan a little bit differently and find a way to get back on top.

“We went around the mountain, up the mountain, down the mountain, back to the mountain top again and it feels really good this time around for sure.”

Many are now calling the Aces basketball’s latest dynasty, but it’s a phrase that doesn’t sit totally comfortably with Hammon.

She does, though, concede her team is “flirting” with the term after dominating the league in recent seasons.

“A dynasty is different because of the culture and standard for what it takes. You see a lot of one-offs in sports,” she said.

“You got to have a lot of things go your way, you’ve got to have a little luck and you’ve got to get the right pieces and the right pieces playing together at the right time.”

