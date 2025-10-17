K9 Roam, police dog stabbed this week, works on taking first steps after leg amputation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released an update on K9 Roam, the police dog that was stabbed during an incident with a suspect this week.

K9 Roam was seriously injured, with wounds to his neck, abdomen, and leg. Due to the severity, emergency veterinarians decided that amputating one of his back legs would be necessary.

On Friday, CSPD announced that Roam is working on sitting up and taking steps.

"First and foremost, we want to thank the incredible team at Animal ER Care on North Nevada for the amazing care for Roam. This week also happens to be Veterinary Technician Appreciation Week. And while our vet teams take great care of our dogs all the time, it is in these unexpected and trying times we feel that gratitude even more," a post by CSPD read in part.

The suspect, 37-year-old Anthony Bryant, was arrested following the incident. A Fort Carson spokesperson confirmed he is a Sergeant, assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group, having served for over 16 years with the Army.

Bryant was booked into the El Paso County jail and is facing multiple felony charges, including animal cruelty, resisting arrest, and burglary.

CSPD Chief Vasquez says that any residents who want to donate funds for their team should do so through the Colorado Springs Police Foundation. There is a tab specifically designated as a "K9 Roam fund."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.