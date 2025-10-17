Skip to Content
Gov. Polis warns Coloradan’s SNAP benefits are at risk amid government shutdown

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Office of Colorado Governor Jared Polis warned on Friday that families are likely to go hungry, with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at risk during the federal shutdown.

The governor's office says that roughly 600,000 Coloradans will lose access to their benefits on Nov. 1 if lawmakers in Washington, D.C. can not come to an agreement on the federal budget.

State officials say the feds support SNAP benefits in Colorado to the tune of $120 million per month. Colorado, according to Governor Polis, simply can not load EBT cards to support these benefits.

The governor's office says that families in need of support should contact their local food banks. You can also locate resources at the following:

