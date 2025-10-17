Dodgers close in on second straight World Series appearance, Blue Jays knot up ALCS against Mariners

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Dodgers moved one game away from reaching a second consecutive World Series with a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers now lead the Brewers 3-0 in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series (NLCS) and would become the first defending champion to make the World Series in 16 years.

The Philadelphia Phillies were the last team to achieve that feat in 2009, while no team has won back-to-back World Series since the New York Yankees clinched three in a row between 1998 and 2000.

Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski’s excellent performance from the mound – striking out nine, a Milwaukee rookie postseason record – ensured that Thursday’s game was a tight affair through five innings, but LA took the lead in the sixth on Tommy Edman’s RBI single.

A throwing error from Abner Uribe then allowed Freddie Freeman to score, resulting in the Dodgers going 3-1 ahead and closing out the game.

The chances of reaching the World Series are now heavily stacked in LA’s favor. Only the Boston Red Sox in 2004 have gone on to win a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games, with teams holding a 3-0 lead winning on 40 other occasions, per MLB.com.

“We’re really excited,” Edman told reporters. “It’s been a bit of a trying year, we didn’t play the best during the regular season, but we’re getting hot at the right time and are just one win away. Hopefully, we can finish it off tomorrow.”

The Dodgers had to come through a wild card round against the Cincinnati Reds but are now 8-1 this postseason, their only loss coming against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Division Series.

A second straight World Series appearance seems almost certain, but less obvious is who the Dodgers could face next. After trailing the Seattle Mariners 2-0 in the American League Championship Series (ALCS), the Toronto Blue Jays have hit back by outscoring the Mariners 21-6 across Games 3 and 4 to tie the series.

Max Scherzer, aged 41 and playing in his 18th MLB season, allowed only two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his fifth home run of the playoffs.

The road team has won each of the first four games in this series, which remains in Seattle for Friday’s Game 5. The Blue Jays will be hoping to ride their momentum and take the series lead for the first time.

“You’re in the biggest moment of the season right now, these games are must-win, every single one of them,” Scherzer told reporters. “When you get success, it’s great. This is what you play for. You work so hard the whole year, make all the sacrifices, put all the work in to get to this moment.

“It’s just a great effort by our team all the way around – our offense, our defense, our relievers,” he added. “Everyone contributed tonight and that’s what makes it special.”

