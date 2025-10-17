Did a juvenile try to carjack you on Thursday? CSPD wants to hear from you

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are searching for additional victims after a juvenile suspect allegedly tried to carjack people while trying to flee police.

According to police, it all started after they went to a local school on Thursday to arrest a juvenile suspect for a smash-and-grab burglary.

Police say when they made contact with the juvenile at the school, he ran off. Police allege he then tried to carjack multiple cars that were stopped on westbound Vickers Drive at the intersection of Vickers Drive and North Academy Boulevard.

They eventually caught up to him, and he was taken into custody.

Police say if a White/Hispanic male, about 5’7” tall with a slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes tried to carjack you, you should call them at 719-444-7000.

