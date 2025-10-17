5 things to know for Oct. 17: Ukraine, John Bolton, NYC mayoral debate, Chicago, Catholic Church

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

President Donald Trump announced a deal to offer common fertility drugs at steep discounts through TrumpRx, a direct-to-consumer drug platform set to launch in January 2026. The initiative is part of a broader effort to expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and reduce its cost, though key details about its implementation remain unclear.

1️⃣ Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House today as Russia’s war — now dragging on for more than three years — shows no end in sight. Zelensky is expected to push for American Tomahawk missiles, which would allow it to strike deep within Russia. Trump has indicated he is open to the idea, recently floating the possibility of giving Ukraine the long-range missiles unless Russia dramatically changes its negotiating posture. Trump also said that he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, in the coming weeks to discuss the war, following a lengthy phone call with Putin on Thursday that Trump described as “very productive.”

2️⃣ John Bolton

John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security adviser-turned-adversary, is facing criminal charges over his handling of classified information. He is now the third high-profile Trump critic to be indicted in less than a month. Bolton is accused of sharing highly classified information with family members over email when he served as national security adviser. He has denied any wrongdoing and claims he has become Trump’s latest target in the weaponization of his Justice Department. “These charges are not just about his focus on me or my diaries, but his intensive effort to intimidate his opponents, to ensure that he alone determines what is said about his conduct,” Bolton said, adding that he plans to fight the charges.

3️⃣ NYC mayoral debate

The three candidates vying to be New York City’s next mayor faced off Thursday in the first general election debate. Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old democratic socialist and clear front-runner in the race, faced sharp attacks from his rivals, who accused him of being unprepared and promoting unrealistic policies. He didn’t answer exactly how he would fund his key proposals, such as freezing increases on rent-controlled apartments and making buses free. Mamdani also declined to endorse Gov. Kathy Hochul, one of the few major Democrats in the state to endorse him. Mamdani’s opponents, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, dismissed his plans as “fantasies” — though Cuomo also faced tough questions about his own record as former governor of New York and the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation in 2021.

4️⃣ Chicago

Chicago is emerging as the epicenter of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, following a flurry of developments in the past 24 hours. Tensions have flared in recent weeks as federal agents were deployed across the city for what the Trump administration calls “Operation Midway Blitz,” an ICE effort that has resulted in more than 1,000 arrests of migrants across Illinois between September 8 and October 3, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The ICE building in Broadview, outside Chicago, has been the site of multiple confrontations as protesters have come out to decry the arrests. Ahead of more planned anti-ICE protests today, DHS officials said they “won’t let this violence deter us from arresting the worst of the worst and making Illinois safe again.”

5️⃣ Catholic Church

A Vatican commission on child protection has sharply criticized Catholic Church leaders for their continued mishandling of sexual abuse allegations involving clergy, warning in a report released Thursday that such failures are inflicting “ongoing harm” on victims. The scathing report by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors also singled out parts of Italy and Africa for failing to implement robust anti-abuse measures. It marks the first such assessment since the election of Pope Leo XIV, underscoring the daunting task ahead for the American pontiff in confronting the Church’s long-running abuse crisis. Among its recommendations, the commission urged the Church to provide reparations to survivors, ranging from financial support and formal apologies to reforms in how abuse is handled.

Breakfast browse

Keanu Reeves reveals the stage name he almost chose

Actor Keanu Reeves was almost … Chuck Spadina.

Tyra Banks is launching ‘hot ice cream’

But the internet seems to have already turned a cold shoulder towards the product.

This carbon-absorbing bridge is inspired by bones

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have come up with a novel design that can reduce concrete’s environmental impact.

Stocks sink on concerns about regional bank loans

US stocks turned lower on Thursday as jitters spread on Wall Street about credit market turmoil and regional banks’ exposures to bad loans.

New details released about the death of Diane Keaton

Actress Diane Keaton died on Saturday after falling ill with a common type of infection in the US, according to a death certificate obtained by CNN.

In memoriam

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss, died Thursday following a recent fall, his agent said. He was 74.

Separately, Susan Stamberg, the first woman to host a national news program, died Thursday at age 87. Stamberg was known as a “founding mother” of National Public Radio.

