Wildlife meets halfpipe: CPW, Breckenridge town officials rescue moose stuck in skate park bowl

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says they were called out to Breckenridge on Thursday after a moose calf got stuck in a skate park bowl.

CPW says they worked with local officials and police to safely remove him. The video, seen above, shows the sedated moose strung up as CPW worked to lift him out.

Once he was rescued, CPW says his sedation slowly wore off, and he was reunited with his mom.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.