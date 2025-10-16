Kim Kardashian opens up about decision to divorce Kanye West

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian has opened up about the end of her marriage to Kanye West, saying the relationship at times could be “toxic.”

Speaking on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in an episode released Wednesday, Kardashian said the marriage to West, who has changed his name to Ye, got to a point where there was a “lack of stability” that left her feeling unsafe.

“There was just a lot of things that I wouldn’t deal with,” she said of her relationship with the controversial rapper and fashion designer.

“I didn’t like the feeling of… someone talking bad about my kids’ grandmother, aunts,” added Kardashian, in reference to her mother Kris Kardashian and sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

“If someone feels that way, then, you know, we shouldn’t be together,” she said.

The two got married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

Kardashian said she remembered “just not feeling safe, not even physically just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially.”

She recalled a couple of occasions when West, who has spoken about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and later with autism, gave away the couple’s five Lamborghinis during mental health episodes.

“I didn’t know… what you’re going to get when you wake up,” she said. “And that’s like a really unsettling feeling.”

“Lack of stability was a big thing,” added Kardashian, who also described how she initially tried to support West but grew frustrated.

“I think when someone has like their first like mental break, you know, you want to be super supportive and you want to like help figure that out and you want to really get into that with them and be there for them,” she said.

“But I think that… when someone isn’t willing to make changes that I think would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic,” added Kardashian, who recalled weighing up how leaving West would affect the couple’s four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“You really have to take your time and wait and see if there’ll be changes. But once you get to a place where you feel like it’s not going to change or get better, then you have to make… some serious choices on what you’re going to do,” she said. “And that’s like a really hard reality to face, you know?”

CNN has contacted West’s representatives for comment.

