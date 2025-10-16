Health officials send warning after out-of-state visitor with measles travels to Huerfano County

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department sent a notification on Thursday that someone with measles had visited locations in Huerfano County.

According to CDPHE, the person was a visitor from out of state.

People who were at the following locations should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date, CDPHE says. If you develop symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider.

Location Date/time When symptoms develop Ranch House Inn

1012 Cherry St.

La Veta, CO 81055 Oct. 12 - 15

Wednesday, Nov. 5 La Veta Country Store (Valero)

200 N Main St.

La Veta, CO 81055 Monday, Oct. 13

8 - 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3

