Skip to Content
News

Health officials send warning after out-of-state visitor with measles travels to Huerfano County

UN Photo/Mukhtar Nuur, Vecteezy
By
Published 3:14 PM

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Las Animas-Huerfano Counties District Health Department sent a notification on Thursday that someone with measles had visited locations in Huerfano County.

According to CDPHE, the person was a visitor from out of state.

People who were at the following locations should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date, CDPHE says. If you develop symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider.

LocationDate/timeWhen symptoms develop
Ranch House Inn
1012 Cherry St.
La Veta, CO 81055		Oct. 12 - 15
Wednesday, Nov. 5
La Veta Country Store (Valero)
200 N Main St.
La Veta, CO 81055		Monday, Oct. 13
8 - 11 a.m.		Monday, Nov. 3

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.