Fountain police warn against viral AI intruder prank after responding to fake home invasion

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) – The Fountain Police Department says a viral social media prank using AI-altered photos to fake home intrusions sparked a massive police response Tuesday, leading the department to warn residents about the serious risks behind the trend.

The recent trend, nicknamed the "AI Homeless Man Prank," is gaining traction on platforms like TikTok, where users manipulate photos using artificial intelligence to create fake images of an intruder inside their home, intending to scare family members or roommates.

Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) say they responded to a reported burglary on Wednesday morning after a mother called 911, fearing for her daughter's safety.

The mother told the dispatcher that she had received a text from her daughter saying, "Some strange guy just walked into the house asking to use the restroom.” Her daughter had also sent her a photo of the man in their house, whom the mother described as "homeless-looking."

The mother said she was then unable to get in contact with her daughter, prompting her to call the police.

FPD said that due to the urgent nature of the call, every police officer and detective who was available was sent to the residence.

When officers arrived, they received no response at the door and prepared to make entry into the home "however they could," but thankfully, the daughter came to the door just in time and informed officers that it was all a prank.

"While it may seem like a joke, this prank isn't funny," the department said in a post to social media. "These pranks cause panic to family members, have the potential of dangerous or violent reactions, and waste time and resources of emergency responders."

FPD is now urging parents to talk to their kids about the serious consequences of these trends and how they could have serious emotional and legal consequences.

"Please ask questions of roommates or family members before calling 911 to report such an image. Make sure it's real," the department said. "Make sure your family members know you're going to call 911 and they need to tell you then if it's a prank, before it's too late."

