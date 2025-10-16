Denver deputy sheriff arrested in Colorado Springs

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver deputy sheriff has been arrested in Colorado Springs, according to the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD).

The sheriff's department says that Deputy Sheriff Darrel Killebrew has been charged with felony menacing, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, child abuse, and second-degree criminal tampering.

According to the sheriff's department, he was placed on investigatory leave on Wednesday. The department says that he was working for the Downtown Detention Center.

KRDO13 has asked for his mugshot. Details on this case are limited at this time. This article may be updated.

