Scientists identified 5 sleep profiles. A doctor explains what they mean for your health

(CNN) — Do you get enough shut-eye? We know a good night’s sleep is essential for health, yet many do not consistently get enough of it. About 1 in 3 American adults do not regularly get recommended amounts of uninterrupted sleep they need for optimal health, and millions turn to supplements, medications or tracking apps in search of better rest.

Rather than labeling people as simply “good” or “bad” sleepers, a new study identified five distinct sleep types that each may be linked to different patterns of mood, health and brain activity. The findings, published October 7 in the journal PLOS Biology, could help explain why sleep problems are so varied and why improving them may require more personalized approaches.

To guide us through the study findings, I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen. Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: What does this new sleep study reveal about the different ways people sleep?

Dr. Leana Wen: The researchers set out to understand sleep in a more holistic way — not just how long people sleep but how their sleep connects to mental health, cognitive performance and aspects of daily life. Using data from more than 700 healthy adults ages 22 to 36, the study team analyzed a wide range of information including self-reported sleep habits, mood and personality, physical health, cognitive test scores, and brain-imaging data.

The result is a multidimensional map suggesting that people differ not only in how well or how long they sleep but in how sleep intertwines with mood, stress, lifestyle and brain activity. In other words, “good sleep” or “poor sleep” can mean very different things for different people. The findings underscore that sleep health may be best understood through these broader, more complex patterns rather than any single measure.

CNN: What five sleep types did researchers uncover, and why do they matter?

Wen: The study found that people’s sleep profiles fell into five broad categories.

The first group, which researchers call LC1, combined overall poor sleep and psychological distress. These individuals had trouble falling or staying asleep, woke up unrefreshed, and often felt tired during the day. They also scored higher on measures of anxiety and depression.

The second group, LC2, had psychological symptoms but reported relatively normal sleep. These participants showed signs of stress or low mood but didn’t describe their sleep as poor. The researchers interpreted this as a form of “sleep resilience,” meaning that some people may experience emotional challenges but not have it interrupt sleep.

The third profile, LC3, centered on frequent use of sleep medications. These participants tended to report good physical health and strong social relationships, but their testing revealed small declines in memory and emotional awareness.

Short sleep duration, typically fewer than six or seven hours per night, defined the fourth group, LC4. Even though they didn’t always feel the consequences of shorter sleep, they performed worse on attention and memory tasks. This finding is in line with past research showing that consistently short sleep is associated with worse short- and long-term cognitive function.

The fifth group, LC5, involved disturbed or fragmented sleep. These are people who woke often during the night or struggled to breathe comfortably during sleep. They were more likely to experience anxiety, substance-use issues and lower cognitive performance. Again, that’s not surprising based on past research documenting the link between sleep and physical and mental health.

The overall results are in line with past research showing that sleep and mental health are closely intertwined. Chronic sleep loss and nighttime disturbances are linked not only to poorer attention and memory but also higher risks of mental and physical health problems.

CNN: How can someone figure out what type they are?

Wen: It may be difficult for people to use this study to identify their exact sleep profile. The five categories identified in this report came from detailed analyses of more than 100 psychological, physical and cognitive measures that people cannot yet replicate on their own. Also, the researchers used these data to examine patterns across the group, so the purpose was not to label individuals. In addition, the study shows only associations, not causation, and the participants’ experiences may not necessarily generalize to a larger, more diverse population.

That said, the profiles do offer details that people can identify with. Someone who feels anxious and has difficulty falling asleep may fit the pattern of LC1. A person who sleeps through the night but still feels mentally stressed could resemble LC2. Those who rely on medication to fall asleep might see themselves in LC3, while people who routinely get by on five or six hours could fit the LC4. And those who wake often during the night, snore or feel exhausted despite spending enough time in bed may fall into LC5.

CNN: Could these findings potentially change how individuals approach sleep problems?

Wen: This research suggests that sleep problems come in many forms, and therefore improving them likely won’t have a one-size-fits-all solution. Better sleep may require more personalized approaches taking into account not just how long you sleep but how your emotional state, daily routines and physical health affect one another.

To me, the takeaway is to be attentive to which parts of sleep you grapple with most — like falling asleep, staying asleep or feeling unrefreshed in the morning — and how those patterns connect with your mood, energy and concentration. Someone who anxiously lies awake at night may need stress-management strategies. Someone who doesn’t get enough sleep might benefit from adjusting schedules. And those who wake frequently could discuss possible medical causes, like sleep apnea, with a clinician.

CNN: Are there things people can do now to sleep better?

Wen: One of the most common reasons people struggle with sleep is simply not spending enough time in bed. If the goal is to sleep at least seven hours a night, it helps to allow for eight hours in bed to give your body the chance to reach that target. Regularity matters too, so try to go to bed and wake up at around the same time every day.

It’s also important to pay attention to your sleep environment. A cool, quiet and dark room supports deeper rest. Avoiding screens before bedtime can make a real difference, since the light from phones, tablets and TVs can delay the body’s natural release of melatonin. Skipping long naps during the day can also help you fall asleep more easily at night.

Beyond the basics, regular physical activity, mindfulness and yoga can also help. And it’s always worth discussing ongoing difficulties with your primary care provider. They can help rule out underlying medical conditions and assist you with better sleep practices.

