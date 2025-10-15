Life flight lands on Highway 115 following serious semi crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A life flight response landed on Highway 115 around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 after a crash between a semi-truck and a Honda Civic, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP confirmed the crash occurred around 1:49 p.m. near Turkey Canyon Ranch Road and Butts Road.

Troopers say that the 52-year-old male driver of the sedan was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injuries. The 60-year-old male driver of the semi did not report injuries, CSP says.

According to CSP, initial information shows that the driver of the Honda tried to pass the semi on the right shoulder, lost control, struck a concrete barrier, struck the semi, and was then pushed off the roadway, where it went down an embankment.

The investigation remains open.

