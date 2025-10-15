Remembering D’Angelo: ‘He changed the course of popular music’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Friends, fans and loved ones paid tribute to D’Angelo.

The Grammy-winning singer, who died this week from cancer at the age of 51, was beloved — a love made obvious from those who shared publicly about his passing.

Singer and songwriter John Legend posted a lengthy message on Instagram, writing “I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of our generation’s greatest artists, D’Angelo.”

“I remember 1995, when Brown Sugar came out and changed my life. I was just graduating high school and moved to Philadelphia to go to college. I bought my first stereo with a CD player (strictly cassette tapes and vinyl before that!), and my first 2 CD purchases were Brown Sugar and Mary J Blige’s classic My Life,” Legend wrote. “I played both of these albums incessantly.”

Rapper Tyler, the Creator shared similar sentiments on Instagram.

“On my 9th birthday, March 6 2000, i landed at Sam Goody at the south bay galleria. i had $20 in birthday money and my eyes set on leaving with one thing. VOODOO by D’Angelo,” he wrote. “I couldn’t understand how someone could write something so simple but personal but broad but genius. thats how special he was. a savant. a true alien.”

D’Angelo’s contemporary, singer Lauryn Hill, posted “I regret not having more time with you.”

“Your undeniable beauty and talent were not of this world, and a presence not of this world needs protection in a world that covets light and the anointing of God,” she wrote. “You sir, moved us, stirred us, inspired and even intimidated others to action with your genius. Thank you for being a beacon of light to a generation and beyond who had no remembrance of the legacy that preceded us.”

Singer H.E.R. shared a clip on Instagram of her performing with D’Angelo at Verzuz 2021, writing “This is one of the only people that could get me to come out of a hiatus.”

“I’m so devastated. I don’t know if anyone understands how much he meant to me or even to all of us. We still don’t really know how to celebrate our legends while they are here but I digress,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful I got to meet him, and sing with him, and know him. I only wish we could’ve spent more time creating.”

Actor, comedian and singer Jamie Foxx wrote about D’Angelo’s voice being “silky and flawless.”

“I know God doesn’t make mistakes… But this one hurts like hell… rest up my friend… you will be missed forever…,” Foxx wrote. “But your music and your impression will be felt for generations to come…. REST IN POWER AND BEAUTIFUL MUSIC….. You are one of one….”

Comedian and actor Chris Rock posted a video on X of him introducing D’Angelo on Rock’s past talk show.

“Gone too soon,” Rock wrote. “If you love someone, make sure you tell them.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea wrote that the singer was “One of my all time favorites whose records I went to again and again.”

“No one did anything funkier over the last 30 years. I never knew him but humbled myself before his music,” Flea wrote. “What a rare and beautiful voice and an inimitable approach to songwriting. What a musician!!! He changed the course of popular music.”

Singer Doja Cat wrote on X “Rest in peace D’angelo. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to his family and friends. A true voice of soul and inspiration to many brilliant artists of our generation and generations to come.”

His friend, DJ Premier, also posted on X.

“Such a sad loss to the passing of D’angelo. We have so many great times,” he wrote. “Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D’. Love You KING.”

