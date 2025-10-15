PCSO investigates suspicious death after woman found in abandoned greenhouse

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announces they are investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, Oct.15, in an abandoned greenhouse in west Pueblo County.

Deputies say they responded to the 9100 block of W. Highway 96 when an individual reported finding a body while cleaning the abandoned greenhouse on the property. PCSO says the body appeared to have been there for "some time" and is investigating what led to the woman's death and how she got to that location.

If you have information on this incident, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

