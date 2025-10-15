Deputies arrest Pueblo man on felony drug charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a 41-year-old Pueblo man found sleeping in his vehicle after finding multiple drug substances, including 55.7 grams of Fentanyl.

Deputies say after midnight on Oct. 11, they responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 1000 block of Palo Alto Street. PCSO says they found Ross Lopez, asleep in the vehicle, allegedly with an open can of beer and drug paraphernalia.

PCOS says Lopez had a protection order prohibiting him from having any alcohol, marijuana, or narcotics. Deputies say they found the following when searching the vehicle.

55.7 grams of Fentanyl,

25.7 grams of methamphetamine,

10.7 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of heroin, and

15.44 grams of a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine but did not test positive for meth.

Lopez was booked into Pubelo County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, imitation controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and a protection order violation, according to law enforcement.

