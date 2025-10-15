City of Pueblo to hold dumping event for large household items and debris

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo says that residents will have the opportunity to offload large household items, trash, and yard debris later this week.

There will be two dumping locations at the Colorado State Fairgrounds and Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo, on Saturday. Additionally, those with yard debris, which isn't bagged, can also go to RecycleWorks.

City officials say this is an opportunity for residents to get rid of old furniture, carpet, or up to nine tires.

Residents should bring an I.D. or a recent utility bill. You will not be able to bring building materials, including concrete, soil, rocks, or any sort of industrial/commercial waste. Hazardous materials, including electronics, will be turned away.

Residents will be limited to one pick-up-sized truck load. Oversized truckloads or moving trucks will be turned away, the city says.

“The City of Pueblo is happy to offer this no-cost event to the public to make clean up and dumping trash more convenient,” said Director of Public Works Andrew Hayes. “This event is always successful, and we know residents look forward to this opportunity.”

Here is information on locations.

The Colorado State Fairgrounds: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. Residents should come through Gate 3 on Mesa Avenue or Gate 9 on Beulah Avenue. Drivers will be directed to the drop-off location and will be asked to leave through Gate 5. Traffic patterns in the area may be adjusted, but the City of Pueblo says there will be signs set up to help drivers navigate.

CSU Pueblo: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. Drop off will be at the Thunderbowl parking lot.

RecycleWorks: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. RecycleWorks is only collecting green waste, like unbagged yard debris. Do not bring furniture items to RecycleWorks.