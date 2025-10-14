Scouts will now be able to earn badges in AI and cybersecurity

By Gordon Ebanks, CNN

(CNN) — Scouting America, the organization formerly known as the Boy Scouts, is giving scouts the chance to earn two merit badges that engage new technology: one in artificial intelligence, and another in cybersecurity.

The organization, which counts about a million scouts in its ranks, offers hundreds of merit badges spanning everything from fishing to fingerprinting. The badges have long presented scouts with the opportunity to sharpen skills and explore new subjects.

Scouting America is adding the new badges as part of a broader effort to stay relevant in an increasingly digital world.

“What we’re trying to do with the merit badge program is put together these badges around topics that the youth today are interested in,” Scouting America CEO Roger Krone told CNN.

The new badges aren’t Scouting America’s first foray into AI. It launched an AI chatbot called Scoutly over the summer to answer questions about the organization and its merit badges.

Adopting AI is “just part of this technology evolution that we’re all living in. And to be relevant today, like every other organization out there, we are embracing artificial intelligence and, frankly, all aspects of technology to enable us to do what we do even better,” said Krone.

The group said the AI badge will challenge scouts to examine the effects of AI on daily life, learn about the impacts of deepfakes, and work on a project that either incorporates AI or explains the technology in a way other scouts will understand.

Michael Dunn, an Air Force Commander who worked with Scouting America to develop the cybersecurity badge, said it teaches young people the tools needed “to stay safe and also keep themselves and their families secure against all of the threats that are out there.”

Dunn said it also introduces scouts to an industry in need of recruits, noting there are thousands of unfilled cybersecurity jobs due to a lack of skilled workers.

Scouts have had the chance to complete the new badges for about a week now. Some – such as brothers Charles, 13, and Wydell Hendricks, 15 – have already earned them.

While getting the cybersecurity badge was “more fun than it is work,” the experience has made Charles think more about the field and potential career opportunities, he told CNN.

Wydell, who said he plans to pursue a cybersecurity role in the Air Force, also learned another lesson.

“I think this badge also teaches you ethics, which is a good thing to have as a scout,” said Wydell.

