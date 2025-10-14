10,000 happy tails! HSPPR celebrates major adoption milestone in 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says this week, it reached a major milestone – 10,000 adoptions this year alone!

The shelter says that means 10,000 animals found "love, comfort, and a brand-new beginning" through HSPPR in 2025.

One of those lucky pets was Ivy, a lovable, brilliant 7-year-old Anatolian Shepherd who HSPPR says needed a fresh start with a family that was able to keep up with her big brain and heart.

Courtesy: HSPPR

The shelter says Ivy’s path to adoption was a true team effort – from the admissions staff who welcomed her, to the veterinary team that ensured she was healthy, the behavior specialists who nurtured her intelligence, the volunteers who gave her love and long walks, and the communications and adoptions teams who helped her find her perfect match.

Now, Ivy is thriving in a new home, and she’s just one of 10,000 "happy tails" HSPPR has had this year!

"We couldn’t be prouder of our compassionate staff and incredible volunteers who pour their hearts into every animal that walks through our doors," HSPPR wrote in a social media post celebrating the milestone. "And to you, our community, our friends, our neighbors, who adopt, donate, share, cheer us on, and open your homes to pets in need: thank you! You make stories like Ivy’s possible every single day."

Want to be part of the next happy ending? Visit www.hsppr.org to meet the currently adoptable pets and learn how you can help!

