Renovations planned for Fox Run Regional Park in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County officials say renovations are headed got Fox Run Regional Park.

According to the county, two of the ponds on site will get a facelift. Those projects include grading and drainage improvements to the ponds and trails, the installation of new pond liners, and the replacement of the existing gazebo with a new structure near the park’s amphitheater.

County officials say there will also be improvements to ADA access.

“This project is an important investment in one of our most popular parks,” said El Paso County Parks Executive Director Todd Marts in a release. “These renovations will ensure that Fox Run Regional Park continues to be a safe, accessible, and beautiful space for residents and visitors for years to come.”

The county says construction begins this month and is anticipated to run through the spring of next year.

