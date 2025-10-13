Man found guilty of assaulting 80-year-old landlord

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 65-year-old man has been found guilty of felony assault of an at-risk person and tampering with physical evidence after he assaulted his landlord in October 2024.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office (DA), 65-year-old Daniel Fougner assaulted 80-year-old Richard Wright with a 2X4 piece of wood twice on the head, causing a brain bleed.

The DA says the assault happened outside of Wright's home, where Fougner was staying during a discussion over money. Fougner then used a garden hose to wash Wright's blood off the driveway before fleeing the scene and was later arrested in Castle Rock, according to the DA.

“Mr. Wright is an 80-year-old man who opened his home and heart to someone who was down on his luck,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Eva Wilson, “When he simply asked to be repaid, he was met with brutal violence. This verdict assures accountability on a man who preyed on the kindness of another.”

Wright was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and is expected to recover, says the DA's office.

The DA confirms that Fougner will be sentenced on Dec. 1 and faces 16 to 48 years in prison.

