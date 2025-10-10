Skip to Content
Friday Night Blitz week 7, Part 1

By , ,
Published 10:49 PM

Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!

FINAL SCORES:

Sand Creek vs. Cheyenne Mountain - 52- 42

Lewis Palmer vs. Harrison - 60-20

Falcon vs. Widefield - 17-12

Palmer Ridge vs. Durango - 21-7

Rye vs. Ellicott - 14-12

Discovery Canyon vs. Pueblo Centennial - 43-0

Pueblo County vs. Coronado - 10-7

Pueblo East vs. Sierra - 62-6

Florence vs. Banning Lewis - 35-7

Colorado Springs Christian vs. Peyton - 37-0

Miami Yoder vs. Kiowa -

Abby Smith

Danny Mata

Rob Namnoum

