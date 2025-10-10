Friday Night Blitz week 7, Part 1
Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!
FINAL SCORES:
Sand Creek vs. Cheyenne Mountain - 52- 42
Lewis Palmer vs. Harrison - 60-20
Falcon vs. Widefield - 17-12
Palmer Ridge vs. Durango - 21-7
Rye vs. Ellicott - 14-12
Discovery Canyon vs. Pueblo Centennial - 43-0
Pueblo County vs. Coronado - 10-7
Pueblo East vs. Sierra - 62-6
Florence vs. Banning Lewis - 35-7
Colorado Springs Christian vs. Peyton - 37-0
Miami Yoder vs. Kiowa -
