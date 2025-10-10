El Paso County ballots mailed for Nov. 4 election

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office says that ballots have officially been mailed ahead of the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The clerk and recorder's office says that more than 500,000 ballots were sent to eligible, active voters in the county. The ballots are expected to arrive in mailboxes by Oct. 17, the office says.

“As your Clerk & Recorder, my promise is simple: secure, transparent, and accessible elections,” said Clerk Steve Schleiker. “Every ballot is tracked end-to-end and processed with bipartisan oversight. With 41 drop boxes and helpful in-person services, please vote early and contact us if you need any assistance.”

The election will include select seats for county commissioner, some city council seats, and school board seats. To see a sample ballot, click here.

There are also several statewide ballot initiatives. For a voter guide on those, click here.

