Community bands together after devastating fire destroys strip mall, nature center in Nederland

NEDERLAND, Colo. (KRDO) – A massive, devastating structure fire tore through the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland early Thursday morning, destroying numerous businesses and prompting the evacuation of nearby residents in Boulder County.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the fire broke out at around 3:40 a.m. and was first reported by a deputy in the area.

Although firefighters were sent to the area quickly, the blaze was already massive when crews arrived; it would take them nearly half a day to fully extinguish it, our Denver affiliate 9NEWS reports.

Courtesy: Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Nearby residents were woken up early Thursday morning and urged to evacuate their homes as crews worked. They were allowed back home at around 10 a.m. after the fire was ruled under control.

At this time, it's not clear what started the fire. The ATF, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control are now investigating the cause.

The Caribou Village Shopping Center is a two-story strip mall that houses roughly 15 to 20 businesses. Multiple town staples called the center home, including multiple restaurants, a popular brewery, a music shop, and a yoga studio.

For businessowners, the destruction is devastating. The sheriff's office shared a look at the decimated building left behind after the blaze:

Courtesy: Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The shopping center had also been home to the Wild Bear Nature Center for the last 15 years, which was fully destroyed on Thursday.

No people were injured in the fire, but the nature center reports some animals were lost, including a snake, salamanders, and their beloved "animal ambassador" – a Western Painted Turtle named Westie who had been with them for 15 years.

One Nederland resident started a GoFundMe on Thursday to raise money for the businesses and employees affected by the fire. As of Friday morning, it has already raised over $100,000. To donate, click here.

The Wild Bear Nature Center has also started a fire relief fund of its own to help with rebuilding efforts, which has raised nearly $50,000 so far. To donate to the nature center, click here.

