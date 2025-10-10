Colorado Springs invites community input for initiative to enhance recycling & waste reduction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is asking for the community's help in the next phase of its WastelessCOS initiative, a citywide effort to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The city says they are looking for input from residents, businesses, institutions, and waste service providers to help shape the Waste Diversion Action Plan, which is focused on improving recycling, composting, and waste reduction across Colorado Springs.

According to the city, they will offer one-hour Zoom calls to engage with the community and will also provide translator services if requested.

City officials have provided the following dates and times.

Residents' meeting times:

Tuesday, Oct. 14, from noon to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Businesses and institutions' meeting times:

Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Solid waste service providers meeting times:

Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Click here to register for an online session.

The city also confirms that it will be releasing a public survey in November for additional feedback.

