Students learn about pumpkins at Venetucci Farms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you grew up in Colorado Springs, you likely carved a festive face into a pumpkin from Venetucci Farms. Today, a new generation of kindergarteners had the opportunity to pick out their own free pumpkins and learn about their origins.

"We learned that pumpkins need a lot of things to grow," says 5-year-old Adeline, who attended the field trip.

The tradition started in the 50s when Nick and Bambi Venetucci welcomed kids to pick their own pumpkins at their farm for Halloween. Since the couple has passed on, the farm has continued to honor their legacy.

This year, the farm is partnering with Generation Wild, an organization focused on connecting children with nature. They are bringing along their "outdoor friend," Wilder, who is part goat and yeti, to get kids excited about being outdoors.

"Kids, get outside no matter where you are. Spend some time outdoors today, uh, breathe in the fresh air, look at some flowers, find a bug, and grab your family and just get outside," says Chris Aaby from Generation Wild.

For more information on Venetucci Farms, click here.

