Students get a hands-on fire safety experience with Fountain Fire Department

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) --The Fountain Fire Department visited Aragon Elementary on Oct. 9 to discuss fire safety and give students insight into being a firefighter.

According to the City of Fountain, several stations were set up for various grade levels, giving students the chance to learn what to do in the event of a house fire. Younger kids met the FFD mascot "Sparky," while older students navigated a course highlighting the skills firefighters use on the job.

"It's a little bit of a different experience out of their normal day. So it gives them a different opportunity and a different learning environment. It also brings the people that are actually responding to their emergencies in here to teach them about what to do," says Fountain Fire Marshal Wayne Krzemien.

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 5-11, with the department visiting other elementary schools around the community. The city says this is a way for firefighters to regularly engage with citizens throughout the year.

