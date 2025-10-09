Space Foundation now accepting applications for International Teacher Liaison Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Space Foundation is accepting applications for its International Teacher Liaison program that provides training to better engage students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The nonprofit organization, founded in 1983, reports that there are now more than 400 teacher liaisons across 41 U.S. states and 25 countries involved in the program.

Courtesy: Space Foundation

Each teacher is selected through a competitive process where teachers create a space-themed lesson plan, submit a letter of recommendation, and an application, according to officials.

The Space Foundation says the program is open to public, private, and homeschool educators, as well as administrators, curriculum specialists, and education outreach professionals teaching students from kindergarten through college.

Selected teachers receive the following, according to the Space Foundation:

Professional development and curricular resources

Access to global STEM education networks

Hands-on classroom projects and design collaboration

Special programming at Space Symposium, including breakout sessions, keynote speakers and networking opportunities.

“I wouldn’t have the space knowledge I do today without my involvement with Space Foundation,” said Montana Gottman, Flight 25 International Teacher Liaison. “Through this program, I’ve gained invaluable resources, mentors and opportunities. My hope is to continue blending my role as a middle school science educator with Space Foundation’s mission to connect people, create opportunities and inspire generations within the global space community.”

To apply, click here. Applications are due by Oct. 31.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.