By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sounds like Justin Bieber’s mom doesn’t have to worry about him.

The pop star’s mother Pattie Mallette, recently posted a series of photos on social media of Bieber. In it, he is wearing a shirt which read on the back “Pray For Me” — and she wrote in her caption, “We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin.”

“I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin,” she wrote. “Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS.”

She continued with the blessings she wished for Bieber and ended her post by writing “Say amen if you agree.”

Some time later he responded in the comments.

“Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong,” he wrote.

Mallette didn’t explain what motivated her post, but it came three days after Bieber posted what appeared to be a conversation with ChatGPT in which the artificial intelligence chatbot was asked: “Please speak to me the truth about how human effort is hurting humanity. This is unbias but simply truth right?”

“Jesus teaches that our effort is simply a response. To being gifted life and forgiveness,” he wrote in the caption. “Jesus becomes the prize. And growth becomes something you desire because of the grace we have received.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.