Centennial High School honors local veterans with wall tribute

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centennial High School Foundation unveiled a special tribute on Oct. 9 of a new wall honoring local veterans.

The high school hosted a rededication of the wall, which has been relocated to the new Centennial building. The original wall was built eight years ago, paying tribute to Pueblo-area service members and alumni who answered the call to serve.

"The veterans whom this wall represents, including Medal of Honor Recipient and Centennial graduate Drew Dix, each have a proud story of service that was never an easy choice for these veterans to make, but a choice that they consciously made anyway with the steely determination that only the diverse and unique Pueblo community, the proud Home of Heroes, can forge," said Superintendent, Dr. Barbara Kimzey.

The new installation stands proudly on Centennial’s campus, celebrating the school’s rich history as Pueblo’s first high school.

