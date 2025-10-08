Two escaped teens from El Paso County detention center found in Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo (KRDO) - The two teens who escaped from a detention facility in Colorado Springs on Sept. 22 have been arrested.

Early this morning, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, along with U.S. Marshals, followed a tip to an apartment on the 1000th Block of W. 13th Street. There, they found the two 17-year-olds, Dameron Carbajal and Cristian Jaramillo.

During the sweep of the apartment, detectives say they found the following:

Three Glock handguns with extended magazines - one modified to be fully automatic

AR-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine

Additional firearms

An open safe containing suspected narcotics

A large amount of cash

Digital scales

Other items consistent with drug distribution

Law enforcement reports that 22-year-old Dylan Vanluven was also arrested for an unrelated warrant out of El Paso County. Deputies say several other individuals were in the home, and many attempted to flee through a window when officers arrived.

Carbajal was serving a 5-year prison sentence for attempted murder at the time of the escape, and Jaramillo was serving four years for kidnapping, according to law enforcement.

They are both now booked into the Pueblo County jail.

