Heavy delays on Southbound I-25 in Monument due to crashes

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two right lanes on southbound I-25 in Monument are closed as of Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. due to two crashes.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says to expect delays and recommends using alternate routes.

According to law enforcement, the closure was due to two separate crashes that resulted in five people being taken to the hospital. At this time, the severity of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article may be updated.

