Residents evacuated after fire at apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Residents of a southeast Colorado Springs apartment were evacuated early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish a fire at the complex.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) first reported that crews were on the scene of a fire at Arbor Pointe Apartments, located at 2503 Hancock Expressway, just after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Firefighters reported seeing fire "in between floors in the wall" at the apartment, CSFD said.

The fire was knocked down quickly. Some residents were evacuated, while others were asked to shelter in place, the department said. No injuries to the apartment's occupants or responding firefighters were reported.

CSFD said firefighters are currently working to ensure there is no extension of the fire and ventilating the apartment to remove residual smoke, but that residents should be allowed back inside the building shortly.

CSFD asks residents to avoid the area around the Hancock and Laramie intersection in the meantime.

