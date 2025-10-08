Remington Elementary students celebrate fundraising success by taping principals to wall

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Remington Elementary School students received the fun reward of duct-taping their principals to the wall after raising $29,698 during their annual fall fundraiser.

According to District 49, Remington Elementary School partners with the Booster organization each year for a fall fundraiser. This year, the students raised money for replacing old cafeteria tables, upgrading student bathroom stalls, and expanding school "branding" outdoors.

School District 49 says the students got to vote on an activity, and duct-taping Principal Cassie MacArthur and Assistant Principal Gary Rivas "easily won."

Photos courtesy of District 49:

According to the district, each grade, class by class, got the chance to take rolls of duct tape and have a "bit of sticky fun today."

"Our Mustangs show up for a challenge every time. We have a loving and supportive community of involved families, and we're so grateful for their partnership in making Remington a vibrant, engaging, and productive place to teach and learn," says Principal Cassie MacArthur.

