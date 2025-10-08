Officials investigate possible threats at Evergreen High School following shooting

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) - Less than a month after a deadly shooting on campus, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says it has investigated two separate reports of possible threats at Evergreen High School.

Deputies say one of those reports turned out to be nothing more than a rumor. The second involved a student who was reportedly processing trauma from the September 10th shooting, when another student opened fire and critically injured two classmates before taking his own life.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student’s social media posts "understandably caused concern," and JCSO launched a full investigation. Investigators spoke with the student and their family, and reviewed all online activity, but ultimately determined there was no credible threat to the school.

Officials say it’s not uncommon to see an uptick in threats following a tragic event, like a school shooting.

JCSO emphasized that if there is ever a known, credible threat to any school, law enforcement will notify the community directly.

