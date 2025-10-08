Skip to Content
Enhanced security expected at Holmes Middle School after threatening video circulates

KRDO
today at 9:05 AM
Published 8:53 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with District 11 (D11) confirms that security has been enhanced at Holmes Middle School after a TikTok video circulated, which reportedly included threats to the school.

KRDO13 is currently working to learn more about what was depicted in the video. According to a spokesperson, students reported that the video had "vague threats of shooting up the school."

A D11 spokesperson said they don't believe the threat is credible, but extra security was added anyway. The Colorado Springs Police Department also said they do not believe there is a credible threat.

Celeste Springer

