El Paso County upgrades 911 dispatch center

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Regional Communication Center has completed a significant upgrade to its 911 dispatch operations, expanding capacity, adding new technology, and improving emergency response times.

Sheriff Joe Roybal says the center is now fully staffed and has the most dispatch consoles of any facility in Colorado.

According to officials, the new space also features a training room that can serve as a backup operations hub, if needed.

"The training they receive is identical to the equipment that they work on when they come upstairs, a phenomenal facility. And in the event that we need it. We can tie that into this facility and expand our operation even further," says El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal.

The upgrades cost approximately $2.25 million, supporting eight law enforcement agencies, 20 fire departments, and multiple specialized response teams.

Roybal says more improvements are planned as the region continues to grow.

