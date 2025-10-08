Skip to Content
Bomb Threat at San Luis Valley Regional Airport

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Alamosa Police Department (APD) reports that it received a notification from the FBI regarding a social media post that contained a bomb threat towards the San Luis Valley Regional Airport on Oct. 8.

According to the police, the FBI said the post had a threat to detonate an explosive device at the airport and provided the department with a potential suspect. APD says they immediately evacuated the premises and arrested the suspect, identified by the FBI as David Mejia, 18, of Denver, in the airport's lobby.

APD says police did not find evidence of explosives at the airport, and Meija was charged with making a false report of explosives, endangering public transportation, and terroristic threats/menacing and booked into the Alamosa County Jail.

APD says they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

