A’ja Wilson plays hero as Aces take commanding 3-0 lead over Mercury in WNBA Finals

(CNN) — The Phoenix Mercury found themselves down in the WNBA Finals and with the series shifting to the desert for Game 3, they had an opportunity to cut into the series deficit in front of their home fans at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday night.

Despite a valiant effort from the Phoenix, the team ran into the buzzsaw known as the Las Vegas Aces, led by superstar A’ja Wilson.

Las Vegas defeated the Mercury 90-88 to take a 3-0 series lead and is now just one win away from clinching the franchise’s third championship in four seasons.

But it wasn’t an easy victory for the Aces, after they had to fend off a late comeback attempt from Phoenix.

With the game tied 88-88 and the clock winding down, the 29-year-old Wilson showed why she was recently named the league’s Most Valuable Player for a record-breaking fourth time.

Wilson got the ball on the inbounds pass and with two Mercury defenders contesting her clear intention to win the game, she rose to sink the go-ahead jumper to shock the Mercury and their fans.

Wilson finished the game with 34 points and 14 rebounds, becoming the first player in WNBA Finals history to record three consecutive games with 25 or more points and 10 rebounds.

Game 2 hero Jackie Young added 21 points and nine assists.

Phoenix went on multiple runs throughout the first three quarters to keep the contest close, but despite that, it felt like Las Vegas was never not in control.

However, the Mercury turned on the pressure in the final quarter behind forwards Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Mercury down 10 points, Sabally had to be helped off the court with the assistance of trainers after appearing to sustain a head injury.

The Mercury used the injury as motivation, immediately going on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to one point with just over three minutes remaining.

After both teams traded buckets, Bonner was fouled and made both free throws to tie the game.

Just when many thought it was going to be the Mercury stealing the game, it was Wilson that had other plans.

Bonner, who finished with 25 points off the bench, saw her last second heave bounce off the rim, leaving the arena stunned in silence.

Wilson shared a simple message when asked what Aces coach Becky Hammon said to her in the huddle with the game on the line.

“Just go get it done,” Wilson told the ESPN broadcast after the game.

“That was it. (Hammon) just drew up a play and she said ‘just do it.’ She didn’t say much because I already understood the assignment.”

Afterwards, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts did not have an update on Sabally, who finished with 24 points.

The Aces will look to clinch the championship in Game 4, scheduled for Friday in Phoenix.

