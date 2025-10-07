Traveling? Staffing shortages in government shutdown could mean more delays at the airport

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The government shutdown has resulted in headaches for many people across the country, from closed national parks, to freezes of benefits or pay.

It also means that travelers could be facing issues at the airport. Our partners at 9News report that the Federal Aviation Administration says flights to DIA were facing delays this week due to staffing.

The problems aren't isolated to Colorado, however. On Monday, California's Governor Gavin Newsom said that the Burbank Airport had zero air traffic controllers.

Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown. https://t.co/bnfuI9CKiR — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 6, 2025

Newsom blamed President Trump for "his" government shutdown, though the problem can only come to an end with initiative by federal lawmakers. Both Democrats and Republicans have been unable to come to an agreement, with both sides pointing fingers and playing a blame game.

In Colorado Springs, airport officials say they are not seeing impacts to passenger screening or operations, though "the airport is closely monitoring the situation and as needed," a spokesperson said.

You can read the full statement from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) below:

"The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) remains fully operational, and currently we are not seeing impacts to passenger screening or overall airport operations. Travelers can expect normal service levels throughout the terminal. The airport is closely monitoring the situation and as needed, will provide updates to the public through its official social media channels. COS encourages all passengers to do their part in supporting efficient screening operations by following TSA guidance at tsa.gov, packing properly to avoid bringing prohibited items, and allowing extra time before their flight. Planning ahead, packing correctly, and overall kindness not only helps TSA operations run smoothly but also ensures a more efficient and less stressful travel experience for everyone."

